Dolat Investmen standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 23.21 crore

Dolat Investments has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 23.21 crore and a net profit of Rs 10.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018

Dolat Investments has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 23.21 crore and a net profit of Rs 10.02 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 82.61 crore and net profit was Rs 2.22 crore. Dolat Investmen shares closed at 28.10 on July 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 164.10% returns over the last 6 months and 910.79% over the last 12 months. Dolat Investments Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 23.21 22.96 82.61 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 23.21 22.96 82.61 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 35.68 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 43.36 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.39 0.39 0.15 Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 7.13 5.32 0.16 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.69 17.24 3.27 Other Income 0.03 0.03 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.72 17.28 3.28 Interest 0.31 0.19 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.42 17.08 3.28 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 15.42 17.08 3.28 Tax 5.39 6.06 1.06 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.02 11.02 2.22 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.02 11.02 2.22 Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 0.63 0.13 Diluted EPS 0.57 0.63 0.13 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.57 0.63 0.13 Diluted EPS 0.57 0.63 0.13 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:48 pm