Dolat Investmen Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 45.61 crore, up 320.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.61 crore in December 2020 up 320.34% from Rs. 10.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.37 crore in December 2020 up 139.98% from Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.90 crore in December 2020 up 121.15% from Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2019.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.88 in December 2019.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 63.50 on January 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.30% returns over the last 6 months and 13.49% over the last 12 months.