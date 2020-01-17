Dolat Investmen Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.85 crore, down 63.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.85 crore in December 2019 down 63.51% from Rs. 29.74 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.57 crore in December 2019 up 17.3% from Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.92 crore in December 2019 up 10.23% from Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2018.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.88 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2018.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 57.05 on January 16, 2020 (NSE)