Dolat Investmen Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore, up 75.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.74 crore in December 2018 up 75.52% from Rs. 16.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.27 crore in December 2018 up 76.69% from Rs. 7.51 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.70 crore in December 2018 up 86.11% from Rs. 11.66 crore in December 2017.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.43 in December 2017.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 84.50 on January 21, 2019 (BSE) and has given 232.02% returns over the last 6 months and 694.17% over the last 12 months.