Dolat Investmen Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 57.26 crore, up 9.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.26 crore in September 2021 up 9.45% from Rs. 52.31 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.75 crore in September 2021 up 38.39% from Rs. 24.39 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.57 crore in September 2021 up 26% from Rs. 40.93 crore in September 2020.

Dolat Investmen EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in September 2021 from Rs. 1.39 in September 2020.

Dolat Investmen shares closed at 88.10 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.23% returns over the last 6 months and 84.12% over the last 12 months.