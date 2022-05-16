Dolat Algotech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore, down 38.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 57.52 crore in March 2022 down 38.07% from Rs. 92.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.59 crore in March 2022 down 24.97% from Rs. 63.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.60 crore in March 2022 down 27.94% from Rs. 91.04 crore in March 2021.

Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.60 in March 2021.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 84.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.22% returns over the last 6 months and 23.88% over the last 12 months.