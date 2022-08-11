 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dolat Algotech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.98 crore, down 30.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 48.98 crore in June 2022 down 30.08% from Rs. 70.05 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.25 crore in June 2022 down 15.91% from Rs. 45.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.31 crore in June 2022 down 19.1% from Rs. 67.13 crore in June 2021.

Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.17 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.59 in June 2021.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 67.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.05% returns over the last 6 months and -39.54% over the last 12 months.

Dolat Algotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 48.98 57.52 70.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 48.98 57.52 70.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.06 0.86 0.90
Depreciation 0.13 0.15 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.38 11.84 9.34
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 35.40 44.67 59.76
Other Income 18.78 20.77 7.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.18 65.45 67.08
Interest 7.48 5.78 6.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.69 59.67 60.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 46.69 59.67 60.60
Tax 8.44 12.08 15.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.25 47.59 45.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.25 47.59 45.49
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 2.71 2.59
Diluted EPS 2.17 2.71 2.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.17 2.71 2.59
Diluted EPS 2.17 2.71 2.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
