Dolat Algotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore, down 10.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore in December 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 47.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.61 crore in December 2022 down 27.04% from Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2022 down 19.95% from Rs. 55.84 crore in December 2021.