 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dolat Algotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore, down 10.39% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore in December 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 47.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.61 crore in December 2022 down 27.04% from Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2022 down 19.95% from Rs. 55.84 crore in December 2021.

Dolat Algotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.67 53.94 47.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.67 53.94 47.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.79 1.54 2.26
Depreciation 0.21 0.17 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.72 14.40 11.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.95 37.82 34.12
Other Income 16.53 19.37 21.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.49 57.19 55.75
Interest 7.21 5.46 5.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.27 51.73 50.59
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.27 51.73 50.59
Tax 7.66 10.45 10.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.61 41.28 40.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.61 41.28 40.59
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 2.35 2.31
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.35 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 2.35 2.31
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.35 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited