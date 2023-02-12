English
    Dolat Algotech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore, down 10.39% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 42.67 crore in December 2022 down 10.39% from Rs. 47.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.61 crore in December 2022 down 27.04% from Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.70 crore in December 2022 down 19.95% from Rs. 55.84 crore in December 2021.

    Dolat Algotech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations42.6753.9447.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations42.6753.9447.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.542.26
    Depreciation0.210.170.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.7214.4011.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.9537.8234.12
    Other Income16.5319.3721.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.4957.1955.75
    Interest7.215.465.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.2751.7350.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.2751.7350.59
    Tax7.6610.4510.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.6141.2840.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.6141.2840.59
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.682.352.31
    Diluted EPS1.682.352.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.682.352.31
    Diluted EPS1.682.352.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited