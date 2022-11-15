 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dolat Algotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore in September 2022 up 36.93% from Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 up 24.46% from Rs. 33.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.84 crore in September 2022 up 23.79% from Rs. 51.57 crore in September 2021.

Dolat Algotech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2021.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 66.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.24% returns over the last 6 months and -24.79% over the last 12 months.

Dolat Algotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 78.40 73.33 57.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 78.40 73.33 57.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.54 1.06 1.13
Depreciation 0.17 0.13 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.36 19.69 12.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.33 52.45 44.00
Other Income 9.34 8.05 7.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.67 60.50 51.51
Interest 5.46 7.49 7.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 58.21 53.01 44.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 58.21 53.01 44.17
Tax 16.09 14.37 10.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.12 38.65 33.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.12 38.65 33.76
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.11 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.01 38.54 33.75
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.19 1.92
Diluted EPS 2.39 2.19 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.39 2.19 1.92
Diluted EPS 2.39 2.19 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am