Dolat Algotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore in September 2022 up 36.93% from Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 up 24.46% from Rs. 33.75 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.84 crore in September 2022 up 23.79% from Rs. 51.57 crore in September 2021.

Dolat Algotech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2021.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 66.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.24% returns over the last 6 months and -24.79% over the last 12 months.