    Dolat Algotech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore, up 36.93% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 78.40 crore in September 2022 up 36.93% from Rs. 57.26 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.01 crore in September 2022 up 24.46% from Rs. 33.75 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.84 crore in September 2022 up 23.79% from Rs. 51.57 crore in September 2021.

    Dolat Algotech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.39 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in September 2021.

    Dolat Algotech shares closed at 66.00 on November 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.24% returns over the last 6 months and -24.79% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations78.4073.3357.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations78.4073.3357.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.541.061.13
    Depreciation0.170.130.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.3619.6912.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.3352.4544.00
    Other Income9.348.057.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.6760.5051.51
    Interest5.467.497.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax58.2153.0144.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax58.2153.0144.17
    Tax16.0914.3710.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities42.1238.6533.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period42.1238.6533.76
    Minority Interest-0.11-0.110.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates42.0138.5433.75
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.392.191.92
    Diluted EPS2.392.191.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.392.191.92
    Diluted EPS2.392.191.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 10:11 am