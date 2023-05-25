Dolat Algotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.86 crore, down 65.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.86 crore in March 2023 down 65.76% from Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 down 87.55% from Rs. 47.59 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2023 down 77.48% from Rs. 73.66 crore in March 2022.

Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.71 in March 2022.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 48.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.08% returns over the last 6 months and -35.34% over the last 12 months.