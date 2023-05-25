English
    Dolat Algotech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.86 crore, down 65.76% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 10:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.86 crore in March 2023 down 65.76% from Rs. 87.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 down 87.55% from Rs. 47.59 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.59 crore in March 2023 down 77.48% from Rs. 73.66 crore in March 2022.

    Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.71 in March 2022.

    Dolat Algotech shares closed at 48.40 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.08% returns over the last 6 months and -35.34% over the last 12 months.

    Dolat Algotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.8659.7587.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.8659.7587.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.081.790.86
    Depreciation0.200.210.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6019.1320.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.9838.6265.81
    Other Income10.419.957.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.3948.5873.51
    Interest6.417.226.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.9741.3667.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax9.9741.3667.24
    Tax3.9611.7619.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.0129.5947.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.0129.5947.72
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.08-0.13
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.9329.5247.59
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.341.682.71
    Diluted EPS0.341.682.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.341.682.71
    Diluted EPS0.341.682.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 25, 2023 10:50 pm