Dolat Algotech Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.19 crore, down 13.22% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.19 crore in March 2022 down 13.22% from Rs. 100.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.59 crore in March 2022 down 24.97% from Rs. 63.43 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.66 crore in March 2022 down 21.02% from Rs. 93.27 crore in March 2021.

Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2021.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 84.05 on May 13, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.22% returns over the last 6 months and 23.88% over the last 12 months.

Dolat Algotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.19 77.74 100.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.19 77.74 100.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.86 2.26 1.36
Depreciation 0.15 0.09 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.37 18.90 13.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.81 56.50 85.67
Other Income 7.71 6.96 7.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.51 63.46 93.19
Interest 6.27 5.17 7.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.24 58.29 85.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 67.24 58.29 85.61
Tax 19.52 17.56 22.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.72 40.73 63.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.72 40.73 63.47
Minority Interest -0.13 -0.14 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.59 40.59 63.43
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 2.31 3.61
Diluted EPS 2.71 2.31 3.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.71 2.31 3.61
Diluted EPS 2.71 2.31 3.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 16, 2022 09:33 am
