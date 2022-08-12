 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dolat Algotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 10:54 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 73.33 crore in June 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 70.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 38.54 crore in June 2022 down 15.28% from Rs. 45.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.63 crore in June 2022 down 9.87% from Rs. 67.27 crore in June 2021.

Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.58 in June 2021.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 67.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.82% returns over the last 6 months and -39.36% over the last 12 months.

Dolat Algotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 73.33 87.19 70.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 73.33 87.19 70.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.06 0.86 0.90
Depreciation 0.13 0.15 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.69 20.37 9.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.45 65.81 60.08
Other Income 8.05 7.71 7.14
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.50 73.51 67.22
Interest 7.49 6.27 6.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 53.01 67.24 60.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 53.01 67.24 60.74
Tax 14.37 19.52 15.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 38.65 47.72 45.49
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 38.65 47.72 45.49
Minority Interest -0.11 -0.13 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 38.54 47.59 45.49
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 2.71 2.58
Diluted EPS 2.19 2.71 2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.19 2.71 2.58
Diluted EPS 2.19 2.71 2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 12, 2022
