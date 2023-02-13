 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dolat Algotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.52 crore in December 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.79 crore in December 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 63.55 crore in December 2021.

Dolat Algotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 59.75 78.40 77.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 59.75 78.40 77.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.79 1.54 2.26
Depreciation 0.21 0.17 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 19.13 22.36 18.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.62 54.33 56.50
Other Income 9.95 9.34 6.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.58 63.67 63.46
Interest 7.22 5.46 5.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.36 58.21 58.29
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.36 58.21 58.29
Tax 11.76 16.09 17.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.59 42.12 40.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.59 42.12 40.73
Minority Interest -0.08 -0.11 -0.14
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.52 42.01 40.59
Equity Share Capital 17.60 17.60 17.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 2.39 2.31
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.39 2.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.68 2.39 2.31
Diluted EPS 1.68 2.39 2.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited