Dolat Algotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.52 crore in December 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.79 crore in December 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 63.55 crore in December 2021.