    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dolat Algotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dolat Algotech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.52 crore in December 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.79 crore in December 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 63.55 crore in December 2021.

    Dolat Algotech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.7578.4077.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.7578.4077.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.791.542.26
    Depreciation0.210.170.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.1322.3618.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6254.3356.50
    Other Income9.959.346.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5863.6763.46
    Interest7.225.465.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.3658.2158.29
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.3658.2158.29
    Tax11.7616.0917.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.5942.1240.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.5942.1240.73
    Minority Interest-0.08-0.11-0.14
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.5242.0140.59
    Equity Share Capital17.6017.6017.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.682.392.31
    Diluted EPS1.682.392.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.682.392.31
    Diluted EPS1.682.392.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited