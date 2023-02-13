Dolat Algotech Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore, down 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.75 crore in December 2022 down 23.14% from Rs. 77.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.52 crore in December 2022 down 27.28% from Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.79 crore in December 2022 down 23.23% from Rs. 63.55 crore in December 2021.

Dolat Algotech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.31 in December 2021.

Read More

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 57.45 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.70% returns over the last 6 months and -33.51% over the last 12 months.