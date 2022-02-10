Dolat Algotech Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 77.74 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 77.74 crore in December 2021 up 12% from Rs. 69.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.59 crore in December 2021 up 8.61% from Rs. 37.37 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.55 crore in December 2021 up 9.06% from Rs. 58.27 crore in December 2020.

Dolat Algotech EPS has increased to Rs. 2.31 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.13 in December 2020.

Dolat Algotech shares closed at 88.20 on February 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given -25.98% returns over the last 6 months and 50.90% over the last 12 months.