Dodla Dairy Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 643.40 crore, up 20.08% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

Net Sales at Rs 643.40 crore in September 2022 up 20.08% from Rs. 535.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.19 crore in September 2022 up 7.24% from Rs. 31.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.63 crore in September 2022 down 7.66% from Rs. 61.33 crore in September 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.36 in September 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 512.45 on October 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.05% returns over the last 6 months and -15.96% over the last 12 months.

Dodla Dairy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 643.40 656.99 535.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 643.40 656.99 535.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 473.70 513.24 386.63
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.51 0.27 -5.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.83 25.89 23.15
Depreciation 14.70 14.16 12.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 82.33 84.85 73.81
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.34 18.58 45.47
Other Income 5.59 4.55 3.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.93 23.13 49.10
Interest 0.30 0.28 3.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 41.64 22.86 45.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 41.64 22.86 45.41
Tax 7.44 5.95 13.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 34.19 16.91 31.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 34.19 16.91 31.88
Equity Share Capital 59.49 59.49 59.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 2.84 5.36
Diluted EPS 5.70 2.82 5.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.75 2.84 5.36
Diluted EPS 5.70 2.82 5.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 25, 2022 08:44 am
