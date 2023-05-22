English
    Dodla Dairy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 665.34 crore, up 23.12% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 665.34 crore in March 2023 up 23.12% from Rs. 540.39 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in March 2023 down 71% from Rs. 56.03 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.85 crore in March 2023 down 47.43% from Rs. 60.59 crore in March 2022.

    Dodla Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.42 in March 2022.

    Dodla Dairy shares closed at 502.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and 4.40% over the last 12 months.

    Dodla Dairy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations665.34618.40540.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations665.34618.40540.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials534.37457.94395.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.3214.5612.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.1728.7623.84
    Depreciation13.8214.9412.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses80.0476.1870.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.2626.0326.64
    Other Income6.777.0121.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0333.0348.25
    Interest0.320.310.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7132.7347.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7132.7347.97
    Tax1.465.09-8.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.2527.6356.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.2527.6356.03
    Equity Share Capital59.4959.4959.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.734.649.42
    Diluted EPS2.714.619.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.734.649.42
    Diluted EPS2.714.619.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Food #Dodla Dairy #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:25 am