Dodla Dairy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 540.39 crore, up 6.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 540.39 crore in March 2022 up 6.89% from Rs. 505.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.03 crore in March 2022 up 715.84% from Rs. 6.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.59 crore in March 2022 up 78.84% from Rs. 33.88 crore in March 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 9.42 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.20 in March 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 481.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)