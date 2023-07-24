Dodla Dairy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 762.74 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 762.74 crore in June 2023 up 16.1% from Rs. 656.99 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.04 crore in June 2023 up 59.93% from Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.88 crore in June 2023 up 39.13% from Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.84 in June 2022.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 767.95 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.92% returns over the last 6 months and 57.11% over the last 12 months.