    Dodla Dairy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 762.74 crore, up 16.1% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 762.74 crore in June 2023 up 16.1% from Rs. 656.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.04 crore in June 2023 up 59.93% from Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.88 crore in June 2023 up 39.13% from Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022.

    Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.55 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.84 in June 2022.

    Dodla Dairy shares closed at 767.95 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.92% returns over the last 6 months and 57.11% over the last 12 months.

    Dodla Dairy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations762.74665.34656.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations762.74665.34656.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials615.56534.37513.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-18.39-1.320.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.6727.1725.89
    Depreciation15.3513.8214.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.3280.0484.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2311.2618.58
    Other Income7.316.774.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5318.0323.13
    Interest0.280.320.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.2617.7122.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.2617.7122.86
    Tax9.211.465.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.0416.2516.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.0416.2516.91
    Equity Share Capital59.4959.4959.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.552.732.84
    Diluted EPS4.512.712.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.552.732.84
    Diluted EPS4.512.712.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

