Dodla Dairy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.99 crore, up 34.6% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

Net Sales at Rs 656.99 crore in June 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 488.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2022 down 28.81% from Rs. 23.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022 down 23.16% from Rs. 48.53 crore in June 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in June 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 531.35 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.

Dodla Dairy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 656.99 540.39 488.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 656.99 540.39 488.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 513.24 395.20 383.82
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.27 12.10 -28.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.89 23.84 23.41
Depreciation 14.16 12.34 11.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 84.85 70.28 63.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.58 26.64 33.61
Other Income 4.55 21.62 2.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.13 48.25 36.55
Interest 0.28 0.29 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 22.86 47.97 34.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 22.86 47.97 34.31
Tax 5.95 -8.07 10.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.91 56.03 23.75
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.91 56.03 23.75
Equity Share Capital 59.49 59.49 59.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 9.42 4.07
Diluted EPS 2.82 9.34 4.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.84 9.42 4.07
Diluted EPS 2.82 9.34 4.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
