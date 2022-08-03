Dodla Dairy Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.99 crore, up 34.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.99 crore in June 2022 up 34.6% from Rs. 488.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2022 down 28.81% from Rs. 23.75 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.29 crore in June 2022 down 23.16% from Rs. 48.53 crore in June 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.07 in June 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 531.35 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.