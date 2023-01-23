English
    Dodla Dairy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.40 crore, up 16.2% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 618.40 crore in December 2022 up 16.2% from Rs. 532.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.63 crore in December 2022 up 10.77% from Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 48.25 crore in December 2021.

    Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.19 in December 2021.

    Dodla Dairy shares closed at 502.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.79% over the last 12 months.

    Dodla Dairy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations618.40643.40532.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations618.40643.40532.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials457.94473.70372.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.569.5120.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost28.7626.8323.22
    Depreciation14.9414.7012.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.1882.3371.75
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0336.3431.60
    Other Income7.015.594.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.0341.9335.94
    Interest0.310.300.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.7341.6435.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.7341.6435.65
    Tax5.097.4410.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6334.1924.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6334.1924.95
    Equity Share Capital59.4959.4959.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.645.754.19
    Diluted EPS4.615.704.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.645.754.19
    Diluted EPS4.615.704.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Consumer Food #Dodla Dairy #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jan 23, 2023 09:22 am