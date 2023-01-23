Dodla Dairy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 618.40 crore, up 16.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 618.40 crore in December 2022 up 16.2% from Rs. 532.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.63 crore in December 2022 up 10.77% from Rs. 24.95 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.97 crore in December 2022 down 0.58% from Rs. 48.25 crore in December 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 4.64 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.19 in December 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 502.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.79% over the last 12 months.