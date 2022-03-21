English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dodla Dairy shares gain 19% on buying of Sri Kirshna Milks for Rs 50 crore

    The stock gained 19.23 percent in intraday to touch a high of Rs 548 a share. At 1.30pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 524 on BSE - up 14 percent from its previous close

    Moneycontrol News
    March 21, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More


    Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd surged as much as 19 percent after the company announced buying Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for Rs 50 crore.

    The stock gained 19.23 percent intraday to touch a high of Rs 548 a share. At 1.30pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 524 on the BSE - up 14 percent from its previous close.

    "We hereby inform that the company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Sri Krishna Milks Private Limited (SKMPL) for acquisition of Business as a 'going concern' and ona slump purchase basis for consideration of Rs 50 crore on the terms and conditions more specifically defined in the Agreement," the company said in a notice to exchanges.

    Dodla said it acquired Sri Krishna Milks for the expansion of business of the company and the consideration will be in cash. The acquisition will be completed around two month from the date of agreement.

    Close

    Related stories

    SKMPL incorporated on March 23, 1989 and SKMPL emerged on the horizons of Indian dairy industry in 1989 being the first private sector dairy company in Karnataka.

    The company is mainly into procuring milk, manufacturing, and selling of dairy products. Sri Krishna Milks reported revenue of Rs 67.28 crore in FY21 against Rs 76.27 crore last year. In FY19, its revenue was at Rs 90.20 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dodla Dairy #Sri Krishna Milks #stock buzzing
    first published: Mar 21, 2022 01:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.