Dodla Dairy shares gain 19% on buying of Sri Kirshna Milks for Rs 50 crore

Shares of Dodla Dairy Ltd surged as much as 19 percent after the company announced buying Sri Krishna Milks Pvt Ltd for Rs 50 crore.

The stock gained 19.23 percent intraday to touch a high of Rs 548 a share. At 1.30pm, the scrip was trading at Rs 524 on the BSE - up 14 percent from its previous close.

"We hereby inform that the company has executed a Business Transfer Agreement with Sri Krishna Milks Private Limited (SKMPL) for acquisition of Business as a 'going concern' and ona slump purchase basis for consideration of Rs 50 crore on the terms and conditions more specifically defined in the Agreement," the company said in a notice to exchanges.

Dodla said it acquired Sri Krishna Milks for the expansion of business of the company and the consideration will be in cash. The acquisition will be completed around two month from the date of agreement.

SKMPL incorporated on March 23, 1989 and SKMPL emerged on the horizons of Indian dairy industry in 1989 being the first private sector dairy company in Karnataka.

The company is mainly into procuring milk, manufacturing, and selling of dairy products. Sri Krishna Milks reported revenue of Rs 67.28 crore in FY21 against Rs 76.27 crore last year. In FY19, its revenue was at Rs 90.20 crore.