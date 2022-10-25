Dodla Dairy Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.32 crore, up 22.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 695.32 crore in September 2022 up 22.77% from Rs. 566.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.45 crore in September 2022 up 34.2% from Rs. 29.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.62 crore in September 2022 down 0.57% from Rs. 64.99 crore in September 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.63 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.94 in September 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 512.45 on October 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and -16.15% over the last 12 months.