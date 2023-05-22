Dodla Dairy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.28 crore, up 22.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.28 crore in March 2023 up 22.82% from Rs. 589.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2023 down 44.35% from Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.03 crore in March 2023 down 21.76% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022.

Dodla Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.80 in March 2022.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 502.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and 4.40% over the last 12 months.