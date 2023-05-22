English
    Dodla Dairy Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.28 crore, up 22.82% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 724.28 crore in March 2023 up 22.82% from Rs. 589.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.53 crore in March 2023 down 44.35% from Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.03 crore in March 2023 down 21.76% from Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022.

    Dodla Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.80 in March 2022.

    Dodla Dairy shares closed at 502.10 on May 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.39% returns over the last 6 months and 4.40% over the last 12 months.

    Dodla Dairy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations724.28675.43589.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations724.28675.43589.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials572.50488.36428.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.1115.9110.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9031.4826.04
    Depreciation14.7215.8913.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses91.2786.0877.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0137.7233.73
    Other Income6.316.534.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.3144.2538.00
    Interest0.320.310.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9943.9437.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.9943.9437.71
    Tax2.468.56-2.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5335.3940.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5335.3940.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.5335.3940.48
    Equity Share Capital59.4959.4959.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.956.80
    Diluted EPS3.765.906.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.795.956.80
    Diluted EPS3.765.906.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am