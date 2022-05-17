 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dodla Dairy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.72 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

May 17, 2022 / 01:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

Net Sales at Rs 589.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 530.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2022 up 322.35% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 38.81 crore in March 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 481.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)

Dodla Dairy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 589.72 575.19 530.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 589.72 575.19 530.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 428.48 398.29 370.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.57 21.41 25.49
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 26.04 25.42 23.23
Depreciation 13.16 13.23 12.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.73 78.05 75.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.73 38.80 23.46
Other Income 4.27 3.75 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.00 42.54 26.30
Interest 0.29 0.33 2.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.71 42.21 24.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 37.71 42.21 24.09
Tax -2.77 15.35 14.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 40.48 26.86 9.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 40.48 26.86 9.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 40.48 26.86 9.59
Equity Share Capital 59.49 59.49 58.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 4.51 1.68
Diluted EPS 6.75 4.48 1.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.80 4.51 1.64
Diluted EPS 6.75 4.48 1.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Food #Dodla Dairy #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 17, 2022 01:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.