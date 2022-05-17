Dodla Dairy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 589.72 crore, up 11.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 589.72 crore in March 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 530.49 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.48 crore in March 2022 up 322.35% from Rs. 9.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.16 crore in March 2022 up 31.82% from Rs. 38.81 crore in March 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 6.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 481.25 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)