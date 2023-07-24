English
    Dodla Dairy Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 823.43 crore, up 14.84% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 823.43 crore in June 2023 up 14.84% from Rs. 716.99 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.97 crore in June 2023 up 40.33% from Rs. 24.92 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 67.57 crore in June 2023 up 36.56% from Rs. 49.48 crore in June 2022.

    Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.19 in June 2022.

    Dodla Dairy shares closed at 767.95 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.92% returns over the last 6 months and 57.11% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations823.43724.28716.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations823.43724.28716.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials644.76572.50550.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.51-3.110.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost34.9229.9028.35
    Depreciation16.4814.7215.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses99.9291.2793.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.8619.0130.06
    Other Income7.236.314.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.0925.3134.46
    Interest0.370.320.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7224.9934.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.7224.9934.19
    Tax15.752.469.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities34.9722.5324.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period34.9722.5324.92
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates34.9722.5324.92
    Equity Share Capital59.4959.4959.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.883.794.19
    Diluted EPS5.833.764.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.883.794.19
    Diluted EPS5.833.764.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

