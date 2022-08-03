 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dodla Dairy Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 716.99 crore, up 40.02% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

Net Sales at Rs 716.99 crore in June 2022 up 40.02% from Rs. 512.07 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.92 crore in June 2022 down 30.92% from Rs. 36.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.48 crore in June 2022 down 7.62% from Rs. 53.56 crore in June 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.18 in June 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 531.35 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.54% returns over the last 6 months and -13.44% over the last 12 months.

Dodla Dairy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 716.99 589.72 512.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 716.99 589.72 512.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 550.03 428.48 393.27
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.14 10.57 -26.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.35 26.04 25.60
Depreciation 15.02 13.16 12.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 93.40 77.73 68.65
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.06 33.73 38.12
Other Income 4.41 4.27 2.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.46 38.00 40.70
Interest 0.28 0.29 2.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.19 37.71 37.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 34.19 37.71 37.92
Tax 9.27 -2.77 1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.92 40.48 36.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.92 40.48 36.07
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.92 40.48 36.07
Equity Share Capital 59.49 59.49 59.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 6.80 6.18
Diluted EPS 4.16 6.75 6.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.19 6.80 6.18
Diluted EPS 4.16 6.75 6.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Consumer Food #Dodla Dairy #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2022 09:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.