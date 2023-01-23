 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dodla Dairy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.43 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

Jan 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

Net Sales at Rs 675.43 crore in December 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 575.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in December 2022 up 31.74% from Rs. 26.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 7.84% from Rs. 55.77 crore in December 2021.

Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in December 2021.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 502.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.79% over the last 12 months.

Dodla Dairy
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 675.43 695.32 575.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 675.43 695.32 575.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 488.36 507.08 398.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 15.91 9.99 21.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.48 29.42 25.42
Depreciation 15.89 15.60 13.23
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 86.08 89.92 78.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.72 43.31 38.80
Other Income 6.53 5.71 3.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.25 49.02 42.54
Interest 0.31 0.30 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.94 48.72 42.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.94 48.72 42.21
Tax 8.56 9.27 15.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.39 39.45 26.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.39 39.45 26.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.39 39.45 26.86
Equity Share Capital 59.49 59.49 59.49
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.95 6.63 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.90 6.58 4.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.95 6.63 4.51
Diluted EPS 5.90 6.58 4.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

