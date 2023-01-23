English
    Dodla Dairy Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.43 crore, up 17.43% Y-o-Y

    January 23, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dodla Dairy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 675.43 crore in December 2022 up 17.43% from Rs. 575.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.39 crore in December 2022 up 31.74% from Rs. 26.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.14 crore in December 2022 up 7.84% from Rs. 55.77 crore in December 2021.

    Dodla Dairy EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.51 in December 2021.

    Dodla Dairy shares closed at 502.20 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.74% returns over the last 6 months and -9.79% over the last 12 months.

    Dodla Dairy
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations675.43695.32575.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations675.43695.32575.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials488.36507.08398.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks15.919.9921.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.4829.4225.42
    Depreciation15.8915.6013.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.0889.9278.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.7243.3138.80
    Other Income6.535.713.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.2549.0242.54
    Interest0.310.300.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax43.9448.7242.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax43.9448.7242.21
    Tax8.569.2715.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.3939.4526.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.3939.4526.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.3939.4526.86
    Equity Share Capital59.4959.4959.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.956.634.51
    Diluted EPS5.906.584.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.956.634.51
    Diluted EPS5.906.584.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

