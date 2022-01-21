Dodla Dairy Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 575.19 crore, up 15.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 575.19 crore in December 2021 up 15.69% from Rs. 497.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in December 2021 down 35.44% from Rs. 41.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.77 crore in December 2021 down 22.44% from Rs. 71.91 crore in December 2020.

Dodla Dairy EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.47 in December 2020.

Dodla Dairy shares closed at 556.70 on January 20, 2022 (NSE)