DNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.23 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:Net Sales at Rs 162.23 crore in September 2022 down 32.67% from Rs. 240.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2022 down 122.35% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2022 down 115.45% from Rs. 60.98 crore in September 2021.
|DNL shares closed at 182.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.39% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.
|DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|162.23
|256.08
|240.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|162.23
|256.08
|240.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|135.48
|188.54
|127.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.79
|-3.59
|9.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.00
|12.23
|16.66
|Depreciation
|1.72
|1.71
|3.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.25
|24.82
|30.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-12.01
|32.37
|53.76
|Other Income
|0.87
|1.05
|3.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.14
|33.42
|57.34
|Interest
|0.88
|1.17
|1.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.02
|32.25
|55.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.02
|32.25
|55.46
|Tax
|-2.77
|8.21
|14.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.25
|24.04
|41.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.25
|24.04
|41.39
|Equity Share Capital
|18.68
|18.68
|18.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|12.87
|22.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|12.87
|22.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.95
|12.87
|22.16
|Diluted EPS
|-4.95
|12.87
|22.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited