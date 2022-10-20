 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.23 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 08:16 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:Net Sales at Rs 162.23 crore in September 2022 down 32.67% from Rs. 240.95 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2022 down 122.35% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2022 down 115.45% from Rs. 60.98 crore in September 2021. DNL shares closed at 182.55 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.39% returns over the last 6 months and -20.35% over the last 12 months.
DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations162.23256.08240.95
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations162.23256.08240.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials135.48188.54127.00
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.79-3.599.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost11.0012.2316.66
Depreciation1.721.713.64
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses16.2524.8230.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-12.0132.3753.76
Other Income0.871.053.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.1433.4257.34
Interest0.881.171.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.0232.2555.46
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-12.0232.2555.46
Tax-2.778.2114.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.2524.0441.39
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.2524.0441.39
Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.9512.8722.16
Diluted EPS-4.9512.8722.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.9512.8722.16
Diluted EPS-4.9512.8722.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
