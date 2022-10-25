DNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.23 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 162.23 256.08 240.95 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 162.23 256.08 240.95 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 135.48 188.54 127.00 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.79 -3.59 9.18 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 11.00 12.23 16.66 Depreciation 1.72 1.71 3.64 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 16.25 24.82 30.71 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.01 32.37 53.76 Other Income 0.87 1.05 3.58 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.14 33.42 57.34 Interest 0.88 1.17 1.88 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.02 32.25 55.46 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -12.02 32.25 55.46 Tax -2.77 8.21 14.07 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -9.25 24.04 41.39 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -9.25 24.04 41.39 Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.95 12.87 22.16 Diluted EPS -4.95 12.87 22.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -4.95 12.87 22.16 Diluted EPS -4.95 12.87 22.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited