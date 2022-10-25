DNL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 162.23 crore, down 32.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 162.23 crore in September 2022 down 32.67% from Rs. 240.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.25 crore in September 2022 down 122.35% from Rs. 41.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.42 crore in September 2022 down 115.45% from Rs. 60.98 crore in September 2021.