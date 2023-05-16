DNL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.58 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.58 crore in March 2023 down 4.96% from Rs. 248.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 90.56% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2023 down 52.49% from Rs. 31.11 crore in March 2022.

DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.40 in March 2022.

DNL shares closed at 149.50 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -21.44% over the last 12 months.