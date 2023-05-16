English
    DNL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 236.58 crore, down 4.96% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 236.58 crore in March 2023 down 4.96% from Rs. 248.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 90.56% from Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.78 crore in March 2023 down 52.49% from Rs. 31.11 crore in March 2022.

    DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.40 in March 2022.

    DNL shares closed at 149.50 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.47% returns over the last 6 months and -21.44% over the last 12 months.

    DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations236.58209.52248.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations236.58209.52248.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials209.95172.31190.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-27.622.94-15.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3213.2513.78
    Depreciation4.641.921.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses28.0822.6528.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.21-3.5528.82
    Other Income2.931.070.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.14-2.4829.31
    Interest3.230.881.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.91-3.3627.73
    Exceptional Items-2.94----
    P/L Before Tax3.97-3.3627.73
    Tax1.96-0.836.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.01-2.5321.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.01-2.5321.29
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.08-1.3511.40
    Diluted EPS1.08-1.3511.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.08-1.3511.40
    Diluted EPS1.08-1.3511.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED #DNL #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 16, 2023 09:42 am