 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DNL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore, up 33.17% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2022 / 02:19 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore in March 2022 up 33.17% from Rs. 186.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022 down 13% from Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.11 crore in March 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 38.07 crore in March 2021.

DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.10 in March 2021.

DNL shares closed at 254.35 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.42% returns over the last 6 months and 198.71% over the last 12 months.

DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.92 231.25 186.92
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.92 231.25 186.92
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 190.87 160.68 114.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -15.26 -13.11 -1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.78 12.37 11.35
Depreciation 1.80 3.29 3.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.91 28.53 25.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 28.82 39.49 32.79
Other Income 0.49 3.49 1.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.31 42.98 34.17
Interest 1.58 1.01 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.73 41.97 32.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 27.73 41.97 32.72
Tax 6.44 11.13 8.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.29 30.84 24.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.29 30.84 24.47
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.40 16.51 13.10
Diluted EPS 11.40 16.51 13.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.40 16.51 13.10
Diluted EPS 11.40 16.51 13.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED #DNL #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: May 6, 2022 02:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.