DNL Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore, up 33.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.92 crore in March 2022 up 33.17% from Rs. 186.92 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.29 crore in March 2022 down 13% from Rs. 24.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.11 crore in March 2022 down 18.28% from Rs. 38.07 crore in March 2021.

DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.10 in March 2021.

DNL shares closed at 254.35 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.42% returns over the last 6 months and 198.71% over the last 12 months.