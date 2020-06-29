DNL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 140.52 crore, down 21.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.52 crore in March 2020 down 21.86% from Rs. 179.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.71 crore in March 2020 down 25.97% from Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.82 crore in March 2020 down 10.89% from Rs. 11.02 crore in March 2019.

DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.24 in March 2019.

DNL shares closed at 27.35 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -9.74% returns over the last 6 months