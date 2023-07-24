English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DNL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore in June 2023 down 0.25% from Rs. 256.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 99.96% from Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2023 down 65.44% from Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2022.

    DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.87 in June 2022.

    DNL shares closed at 163.55 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.

    DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.43236.58256.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.43236.58256.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials223.46209.95188.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.23-27.62-3.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.3514.3212.23
    Depreciation5.584.641.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.1928.0824.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.087.2132.37
    Other Income2.482.931.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.5610.1433.42
    Interest6.533.231.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.036.9132.25
    Exceptional Items---2.94--
    P/L Before Tax0.033.9732.25
    Tax0.021.968.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.012.0124.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.012.0124.04
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.011.0812.87
    Diluted EPS0.011.0812.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.011.0812.87
    Diluted EPS0.011.0812.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED #DNL #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!