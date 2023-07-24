DNL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore in June 2023 down 0.25% from Rs. 256.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 99.96% from Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.14 crore in June 2023 down 65.44% from Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2022.

DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 12.87 in June 2022.

DNL shares closed at 163.55 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.