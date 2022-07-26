DNL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.08 crore, up 36.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 256.08 crore in June 2022 up 36.07% from Rs. 188.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2022 down 17.91% from Rs. 29.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2022 down 21.06% from Rs. 44.50 crore in June 2021.

DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.68 in June 2021.

DNL shares closed at 189.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.76% over the last 12 months.