DNL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.08 crore, up 36.07% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 256.08 crore in June 2022 up 36.07% from Rs. 188.20 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2022 down 17.91% from Rs. 29.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2022 down 21.06% from Rs. 44.50 crore in June 2021.

DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.68 in June 2021.

DNL shares closed at 189.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.76% over the last 12 months.

DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 256.08 248.92 188.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 256.08 248.92 188.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 188.54 190.87 121.47
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.59 -15.26 -17.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.23 13.78 11.95
Depreciation 1.71 1.80 3.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.82 28.91 28.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.37 28.82 40.12
Other Income 1.05 0.49 0.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.42 29.31 40.87
Interest 1.17 1.58 1.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.25 27.73 39.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.25 27.73 39.17
Tax 8.21 6.44 9.89
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.04 21.29 29.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.04 21.29 29.29
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.87 11.40 15.68
Diluted EPS 12.87 11.40 15.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.87 11.40 15.68
Diluted EPS 12.87 11.40 15.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 08:55 am
