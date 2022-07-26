English
    DNL Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 256.08 crore, up 36.07% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 256.08 crore in June 2022 up 36.07% from Rs. 188.20 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.04 crore in June 2022 down 17.91% from Rs. 29.29 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.13 crore in June 2022 down 21.06% from Rs. 44.50 crore in June 2021.

    DNL EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.87 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.68 in June 2021.

    DNL shares closed at 189.40 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -38.59% returns over the last 6 months and 4.76% over the last 12 months.

    DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations256.08248.92188.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations256.08248.92188.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials188.54190.87121.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.59-15.26-17.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2313.7811.95
    Depreciation1.711.803.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8228.9128.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3728.8240.12
    Other Income1.050.490.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax33.4229.3140.87
    Interest1.171.581.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.2527.7339.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.2527.7339.17
    Tax8.216.449.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.0421.2929.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.0421.2929.29
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8711.4015.68
    Diluted EPS12.8711.4015.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8711.4015.68
    Diluted EPS12.8711.4015.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED #DNL #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 08:55 am
