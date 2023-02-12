 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

DNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore in December 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 231.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2022 down 108.2% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 46.27 crore in December 2021.

DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 209.52 162.23 231.25
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 209.52 162.23 231.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 172.31 135.48 160.68
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.94 9.79 -13.11
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.25 11.00 12.37
Depreciation 1.92 1.72 3.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.65 16.25 28.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.55 -12.01 39.49
Other Income 1.07 0.87 3.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.48 -11.14 42.98
Interest 0.88 0.88 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.36 -12.02 41.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.36 -12.02 41.97
Tax -0.83 -2.77 11.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.53 -9.25 30.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.53 -9.25 30.84
Equity Share Capital 18.68 18.68 18.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -4.95 16.51
Diluted EPS -1.35 -4.95 16.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -4.95 16.51
Diluted EPS -1.35 -4.95 16.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited