DNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore in December 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 231.25 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2022 down 108.2% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 46.27 crore in December 2021.

DNL shares closed at 149.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.64% returns over the last 6 months and -49.58% over the last 12 months.