DNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:
Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore in December 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 231.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2022 down 108.2% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 46.27 crore in December 2021.
DNL shares closed at 149.55 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.64% returns over the last 6 months and -49.58% over the last 12 months.
|DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|209.52
|162.23
|231.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|209.52
|162.23
|231.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|172.31
|135.48
|160.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.94
|9.79
|-13.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.25
|11.00
|12.37
|Depreciation
|1.92
|1.72
|3.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.65
|16.25
|28.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.55
|-12.01
|39.49
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.87
|3.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.48
|-11.14
|42.98
|Interest
|0.88
|0.88
|1.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.36
|-12.02
|41.97
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.36
|-12.02
|41.97
|Tax
|-0.83
|-2.77
|11.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.53
|-9.25
|30.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.53
|-9.25
|30.84
|Equity Share Capital
|18.68
|18.68
|18.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-4.95
|16.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-4.95
|16.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-4.95
|16.51
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-4.95
|16.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited