    DNL Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore, down 9.4% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 209.52 crore in December 2022 down 9.4% from Rs. 231.25 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2022 down 108.2% from Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2022 down 101.21% from Rs. 46.27 crore in December 2021.

    DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations209.52162.23231.25
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations209.52162.23231.25
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials172.31135.48160.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.949.79-13.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.2511.0012.37
    Depreciation1.921.723.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6516.2528.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.55-12.0139.49
    Other Income1.070.873.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.48-11.1442.98
    Interest0.880.881.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.36-12.0241.97
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.36-12.0241.97
    Tax-0.83-2.7711.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.53-9.2530.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.53-9.2530.84
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-4.9516.51
    Diluted EPS-1.35-4.9516.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-4.9516.51
    Diluted EPS-1.35-4.9516.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
