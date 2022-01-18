DNL Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 231.25 crore, up 51.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 231.25 crore in December 2021 up 51.77% from Rs. 152.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.84 crore in December 2021 up 151.55% from Rs. 12.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.27 crore in December 2021 up 110.7% from Rs. 21.96 crore in December 2020.

DNL EPS has increased to Rs. 16.51 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.56 in December 2020.

DNL shares closed at 366.80 on January 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 120.63% returns over the last 6 months and 424.00% over the last 12 months.