English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    DNL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

    July 24, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED are:

    Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore in June 2023 down 0.25% from Rs. 256.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 down 102.86% from Rs. 23.79 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2023 down 67.62% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2022.

    DNL shares closed at 163.55 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.

    DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations255.43236.58256.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations255.43236.58256.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials223.46209.95188.54
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.23-27.62-3.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7814.7212.34
    Depreciation5.594.641.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.6028.5125.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.236.3832.04
    Other Income2.452.901.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.689.2833.10
    Interest6.553.251.18
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.876.0331.92
    Exceptional Items---2.94--
    P/L Before Tax-0.873.0931.92
    Tax0.021.968.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.891.1323.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.891.1323.71
    Minority Interest0.210.220.08
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.681.3523.79
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.6012.69
    Diluted EPS-0.480.6012.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.480.6012.69
    Diluted EPS-0.480.6012.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DCM NOUVELLE LIMITED #DNL #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!