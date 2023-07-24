DNL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore, down 0.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.43 crore in June 2023 down 0.25% from Rs. 256.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2023 down 102.86% from Rs. 23.79 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.27 crore in June 2023 down 67.62% from Rs. 34.81 crore in June 2022.

DNL shares closed at 163.55 on July 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -6.60% over the last 12 months.