DMCC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore, up 44.38% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore in September 2022 up 44.38% from Rs. 72.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 175.58% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 down 49.56% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.

DMCC shares closed at 370.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months

DMCC Speciality Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 104.71 113.39 72.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 104.71 113.39 72.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 71.88 83.92 47.55
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.04 -7.95 -4.49
Power & Fuel 4.43 -- --
Employees Cost 5.99 5.58 5.11
Depreciation 4.92 3.32 1.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.86 16.96 17.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.32 11.57 5.28
Other Income 0.40 0.72 0.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.92 12.30 6.12
Interest 1.84 2.29 0.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.77 10.01 5.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.77 10.01 5.39
Tax -- 3.80 1.73
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.77 6.22 3.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.77 6.22 3.66
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 24.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 2.49 1.47
Diluted EPS -1.11 2.49 1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.11 2.49 1.47
Diluted EPS -1.11 2.49 1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am
