DMCC Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore, up 44.38% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for DMCC Speciality Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore in September 2022 up 44.38% from Rs. 72.53 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.77 crore in September 2022 down 175.58% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.00 crore in September 2022 down 49.56% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.

    DMCC shares closed at 370.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months

    Close
    DMCC Speciality Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.71113.3972.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.71113.3972.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials71.8883.9247.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.04-7.95-4.49
    Power & Fuel4.43----
    Employees Cost5.995.585.11
    Depreciation4.923.321.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.8616.9617.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.3211.575.28
    Other Income0.400.720.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.9212.306.12
    Interest1.842.290.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.7710.015.39
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.7710.015.39
    Tax--3.801.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.776.223.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.776.223.66
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.112.491.47
    Diluted EPS-1.112.491.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.112.491.47
    Diluted EPS-1.112.491.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #DMCC #DMCC Speciality Chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am