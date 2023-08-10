DMCC Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 85.57 crore, down 24.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.57 crore in June 2023 down 24.54% from Rs. 113.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in June 2023 down 49.56% from Rs. 6.22 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.85 crore in June 2023 down 24.14% from Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2022.

DMCC EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.49 in June 2022.

DMCC shares closed at 346.55 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 29.53% returns over the last 6 months and -6.39% over the last 12 months.