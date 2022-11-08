DMCC Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore, up 44.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.71 crore in September 2022 up 44.37% from Rs. 72.53 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.83 crore in September 2022 down 177.28% from Rs. 3.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.94 crore in September 2022 down 50.32% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.

DMCC shares closed at 370.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.07% returns over the last 6 months